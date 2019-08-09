Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Raised Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake; M I Homes (MHO)’s Sentiment Is 1.07

M I Homes Inc (MHO) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 60 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 56 reduced and sold their equity positions in M I Homes Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 25.90 million shares, down from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding M I Homes Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 51 Increased: 39 New Position: 21.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) stake by 8.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc acquired 46,175 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)’s stock declined 4.62%. The Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc holds 572,730 shares with $15.09M value, up from 526,555 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co now has $18.73B valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $24.68. About 1.37 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Gratia Capital Llc holds 5.69% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. for 55,686 shares. Towle & Co owns 1.10 million shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Q Global Advisors Llc has 2.47% invested in the company for 166,287 shares. The New York-based Donald Smith & Co. Inc. has invested 2.25% in the stock. Walthausen & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 428,944 shares.

M/I Homes, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes. The company has market cap of $982.63 million. The firm operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services divisions. It has a 9.18 P/E ratio. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes and Showcase Collection brand names.

More notable recent M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Data Make M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “M/I Homes Inc (MHO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) CEO Bob Schottenstein on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “M/I Homes (MHO) Tops Q2 EPS by 26c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.72 million for 8.55 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.58. About 60,886 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) stake by 45,212 shares to 10,327 valued at $666,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 691,645 shares and now owns 980,898 shares. Wells Fargo Global Dividend (EOD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.