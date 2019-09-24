Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Raised Its Stake in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $12.67 Million as Valuation Declined; Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Market Valuation Rose While Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosted Stake

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 13.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 230,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.03M, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $55.46. About 303,233 shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WILL LOOK THROUGH 1ST ROUND EFFECTS; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Acquire Andeavor for Total Enterprise Value of $35.6B; 18/04/2018 – Mesoblast Clinical Program Update for MPC-150-IM in Patients With Chronic Heart Failure; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn deal; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – HAS BEGUN SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION’S REFINERY IN GARYVILLE, LOUISIANA; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS HARDLY ANY EVIDENCE ON EMPLOYMENT GROWTH PICKING UP TO A LEVEL THAT WOULD PUT UPWARD PRESSURE ON WAGE GROWTH-MINUTES; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS GOVT SHOULD RESTRAIN DOMESTIC BORROWING; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum will reportedly buy Andeavor for over $20 billion; 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 232.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 534,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The institutional investor held 764,709 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.32 million, up from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 17,365 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 30/05/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Look out Ally, Santander Consumer: Here comes Fiat Chrysler; 04/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 08/03/2018 Santander Consumer USA and AutoGravity Work to Transform the Car-Buying and Financing Journey; 22/05/2018 – Mahesh Aditya Named Chief Risk Officer of Santander Holdings USA, Inc; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 23/04/2018 – DJ Santander Consumer USA Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $26.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 15,897 shares to 34,360 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 68,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,425 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr invested in 87,907 shares. 124,835 were accumulated by Utah Retirement. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 2,130 shares. Axiom Ltd De holds 288,975 shares. Massachusetts Financial Serv Com Ma holds 4.00 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Fiera Corporation has invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0.04% or 1.83 million shares. Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cwm Lc reported 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 6,476 were reported by Sunbelt. Argi Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 7,403 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0.05% or 738,232 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank stated it has 409,021 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora owns 1,934 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S And P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1,400 shares to 200 shares, valued at $58,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,000 shares, and cut its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold SC shares while 75 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 100.73 million shares or 4.83% less from 105.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw & accumulated 10,927 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.01% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Soros Fund Mngmt Lc has 712,175 shares. 14,928 were reported by Sg Americas Ltd Llc. 907,314 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) or 17,668 shares. Argi Ser Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Ellington Gru Inc Lc holds 0.06% or 13,500 shares. Jennison Limited Liability holds 50,114 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has invested 0.02% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 108,268 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 211,881 shares. The Illinois-based Gp One Trading Lp has invested 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). 2,555 were reported by Us National Bank & Trust De. Hightower Services Lta owns 26,174 shares.

