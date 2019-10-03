Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Raised Its Old Rep Intl (ORI) Holding; CBS (CBS) Has 1.07 Sentiment

CBS Corp (CBS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 254 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 237 sold and trimmed stakes in CBS Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 180.17 million shares, down from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding CBS Corp in top ten positions increased from 10 to 12 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 53 Reduced: 184 Increased: 170 New Position: 84.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) stake by 3.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc acquired 18,738 shares as Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI)’s stock rose 3.03%. The Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc holds 515,208 shares with $11.53M value, up from 496,470 last quarter. Old Rep Intl Corp now has $6.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.99. About 274,019 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR; 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Republic International Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORI); 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold ORI shares while 112 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 220.71 million shares or 1.51% more from 217.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.03% or 33.47M shares in its portfolio. Sadoff Inv reported 580,250 shares. 193,268 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Alleghany De holds 3.58% or 3.08M shares in its portfolio. Optimum Inv holds 37,350 shares. Atlantic Union Retail Bank Corp accumulated 107,737 shares. Leavell Invest Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.19% or 78,975 shares. 47,214 were accumulated by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Inc reported 2,000 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Mgmt Lc holds 392,472 shares or 6.05% of its portfolio. North Star Inv stated it has 850,972 shares. 4,150 were accumulated by Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Miller Howard Ny owns 1.89M shares. Leuthold Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15,325 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 74,850 are held by Chicago Equity Prns Llc.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $17,728 activity. KOVALESKI CHARLES J also bought $4,504 worth of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) shares.

More notable recent Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) news were published by: Insurancenewsnet.com which released: “Old Republic Announces Appointment of Aaron Jacoby to Senior Vice President – Corporate Development & Finance – Insurance News Net” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased Ishares Tr (IWO) stake by 197,461 shares to 116,869 valued at $23.48 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) stake by 3,856 shares and now owns 41,994 shares. Ishares Tr (IXUS) was reduced too.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $504.53 million for 7.14 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc holds 18.56% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation for 296,600 shares. Ibis Capital Partners Llp owns 40,000 shares or 10.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tremblant Capital Group has 6.29% invested in the company for 2.06 million shares. The New York-based Act Ii Management Lp has invested 5.93% in the stock. Baupost Group Llc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10.00 million shares.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.41 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. It has a 4.71 P/E ratio. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.