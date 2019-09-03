Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Lifted by $3.95 Million as Shares Declined; Holder Pictet Asset Management LTD Raised Centene Del (CNC) Holding

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 116.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 518,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 961,972 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.08 million, up from 443,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 3.04 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 2,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 151,910 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.51M, up from 149,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/05/2018 – Columbus Biz First: Exclusive: Shifting strategies, Amazon opens its doors to discuss workforce training program; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Results Beat Expectations; 08/04/2018 – Ann Arbor News: Thoughts on Amazon’s Michigan football ‘All or Nothing’ series; 28/03/2018 – White House says Trump not looking to go after Amazon right now; 15/05/2018 – Amazon had been very much against the tax from the start – even freezing one of its big construction projects in Seattle as it waited to see if the tax passed. 3/; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive; 23/04/2018 – InsideEVs: Shouldn’t Amazon Be Placing A Tesla Semi Order?; 29/03/2018 – If Trump wants to take a shot at Amazon, there’s a potential billion-dollar deal staring him right in the face; 26/04/2018 – KAYAK Launches Flight Tracking on Command with Notifications for Amazon Alexa; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Plan to Sell Drugs to Hospitals — CNBC

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $24.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 147,891 shares to 258,386 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Victory Portfolios Ii by 6,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,987 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Llc invested in 0.68% or 4,510 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Lc reported 10,082 shares. Mcf Advsr Lc, Kentucky-based fund reported 197 shares. Waddell And Reed invested in 392,941 shares or 1.73% of the stock. Malaga Cove Limited Liability Company holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,734 shares. Quantbot Technology LP invested in 0.82% or 4,814 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Liability has invested 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 485 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Com stated it has 4.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Osborne Prtn Llc reported 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Horrell Capital Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 43 shares. Wespac Limited Liability Corporation has 2,087 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cim Invest Mangement has 1.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,665 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 1.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 43,263 shares. Founders Mngmt Lc reported 128 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul: Dow Is Down – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Looks Like a Buy Heading into Q1 2019 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 129,432 shares to 46,568 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc by 148,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 617,447 shares, and cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Centene, Hormel Foods and Advance Auto Parts – Investorplace.com” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Capital holds 2.74% or 3.89 million shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.23% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 950,478 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Llc invested in 0.07% or 263,718 shares. Campbell Invest Adviser Ltd Co holds 5,188 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Sachem Head Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 1.18M shares. Northern Tru accumulated 4.70M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Advisory Net Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,850 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Huntington Natl Bank owns 472 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Company owns 4.68M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Psagot Invest House reported 3,238 shares. Menora Mivtachim Limited owns 1.01 million shares. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.37% or 85,788 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% or 124,800 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Renaissance Technology Lc holds 147,600 shares.