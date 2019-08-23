Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Lowered Stake in National Retail Pptys (NNN) as Shares Declined; Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Shareholder Van Den Berg Management I Lifted Stake

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN) by 26.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 24,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 65,810 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, down from 90,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 279,359 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 812.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 283,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 318,237 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, up from 34,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $24.27. About 124,939 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – EXPECTED TO GENERATE ANNUAL SYNERGIES, VAST MAJORITY OF WHICH ARE COST, OF MORE THAN $50 MLN FROM DEAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Altra Industrial Motion Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIMC); 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Will Remain Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 07/03/2018 – Altra Shareholders to Own 46% of Combined Company; Fortive Shareholders to Own 54%; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial to buy four Fortive businesses in $3 bln deal; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE SAYS DEAL WITH ALTRA INCL TERMINATON FEE $40M; 07/03/2018 Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Powe; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CO’S MANAGEMENT TO LEAD COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO WITH 4 OPERATING COS FROM FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION AND SPECIALTY PLATFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Ww Invsts holds 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) or 1.00M shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication holds 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) or 3,225 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 46,053 shares. Champlain Investment Partners Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.13M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% stake. Moreover, Geode Capital Lc has 0.01% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Blackrock has 4.28M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 500 were reported by First Hawaiian Fincl Bank. Frontier Cap Management Co Lc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Mufg Americas holds 0% or 530 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement owns 0.01% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 91,931 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 453,804 shares. Fmr Limited Co accumulated 880 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkside Fin Bankshares And Trust reported 53 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aristotle Boston Ltd Liability stated it has 644,295 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 6,486 shares to 319,876 shares, valued at $64.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 5,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,830 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $24.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 54,352 shares to 456,828 shares, valued at $35.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 27,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSB).

