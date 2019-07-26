Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Lowered Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Holding by $320,922 as Stock Value Rose; As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Shares Rose, Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Increased Stake by $60.16 Million

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 75.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 501,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.35M, up from 660,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $149.87. About 456,703 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 16.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 5,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,731 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 36,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $49.22. About 847,013 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has risen 10.33% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Ms. Pamela Thomas-Graham to the Board; 07/03/2018 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces New Terminal at PortMiami; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.02, EST. $1.02; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery Of Norwegian Bliss; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-CannTrust, Tupperware, Discover Financial, DelMar Pharma – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wix.com (WIX) Up 6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wix -3% after cutting FY view – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bear of the Day: Wix.com (WIX) – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Wix.com (WIX) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 4,755 shares. Sylebra Hk Ltd holds 8.28% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 1.16M shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Raymond James Fin Advisors Inc owns 18,563 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 34,427 shares in its portfolio. Aristeia Capital Limited has invested 0.53% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Amer Intll Group Inc Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Jpmorgan Chase & Company invested 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited holds 0.01% or 2,959 shares in its portfolio. Principal Gp holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 2.68 million shares. Synovus Financial holds 19 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Associate Ltd Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 95,634 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 2,000 shares. Connecticut-based Pier Cap Llc has invested 1.16% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication Limited invested in 6,110 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.21 per share. NCLH’s profit will be $284.30M for 9.32 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 59.04% EPS growth.

More notable recent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Sponsor Exit from Long-Term Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cruise line sector reeling after soft Carnival outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “26 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Appointment of Harry Sommer as President, International – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell Carnival And Don’t Look Back – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Investment Mgmt Co Limited Co owns 18,288 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 350,807 shares. Cap Sarl stated it has 162,237 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 257,175 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0.09% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 936,836 shares. Glenmede Trust Communications Na reported 15,807 shares. Concourse Mgmt Lc holds 29,930 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Cap reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Gmt Capital holds 778,100 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 39,140 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 29,423 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Korea Invest has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 18,300 shares.