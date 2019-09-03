Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Lowered Its Stake in First Horizon Natl (FHN) by $858,442; First Allied Advisory Services Has Decreased Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $486,369 as Market Valuation Rose

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 4,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 303,715 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.84 million, down from 307,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $136.02. About 11.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 34.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 66,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 122,914 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 188,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $15.44. About 1.74 million shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds First Horizon; 28/03/2018 – Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $437.2 MLN VS $306.6 MLN LAST YEAR; 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Noninterest Income $135.9M

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Architects Ltd holds 13,408 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Kingdon Mgmt Limited accumulated 4.26% or 270,067 shares. 21,778 were reported by Ima Wealth Inc. Godsey Gibb Associate holds 3.23% or 180,481 shares. 15,171 were reported by Ashford Mgmt. Eqis Capital Mgmt reported 40,366 shares. Capital International Sarl has 147,020 shares for 2.17% of their portfolio. Df Dent Inc accumulated 107,701 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 2.88% or 5.50M shares in its portfolio. Dodge Cox holds 3.06% or 31.62M shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt invested 2.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 99,500 shares. The Massachusetts-based Renaissance Invest Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, Indiana-based fund reported 153,986 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,358 shares.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8,104 shares to 26,661 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (HYLS) by 6,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $128.50 million for 9.19 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Proshare Advsrs Ltd, a Maryland-based fund reported 66,932 shares. Comm State Bank has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Advisory Service Ntwk accumulated 13,489 shares. Fmr holds 0.04% or 26.57 million shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs reported 238,011 shares. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated holds 0.01% or 936,767 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 989,520 shares. Caxton Ltd Partnership, a New Jersey-based fund reported 300,000 shares. Raymond James Serv stated it has 122,914 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 570 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 113,483 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.06% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Moreover, Jane Street Ltd Llc has 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN).

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $24.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 8,051 shares to 18,761 shares, valued at $773,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 105,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 953,176 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTCS).

