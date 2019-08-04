Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Lowered Church & Dwight (CHD) Stake By $1.98 Million; First Trust Specialty Finance & Financial Opportunities Fund Has 2.67 Sentiment

First Trust Specialty Finance & Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.67, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 8 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 3 trimmed and sold holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance & Financial Opportunities Fund. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 1.04 million shares, up from 1.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding First Trust Specialty Finance & Financial Opportunities Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 5 New Position: 3.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) stake by 9.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 27,823 shares as Church & Dwight Inc (CHD)’s stock rose 2.44%. The Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc holds 271,630 shares with $19.35 million value, down from 299,453 last quarter. Church & Dwight Inc now has $18.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $74.32. About 1.13 million shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28

Among 9 analysts covering Church \u0026 Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Church \u0026 Dwight Co had 17 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 15 by Oppenheimer. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 6 to “Hold”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CHD in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 29. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) rating on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $7400 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. Goldman Sachs upgraded Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) on Wednesday, February 6 to “Neutral” rating.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) stake by 18,573 shares to 181,626 valued at $15.41M in 2019Q1. It also upped British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) stake by 8,466 shares and now owns 91,724 shares. Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) was raised too.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) 23% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Church & Dwight: A Solid Firm With Strong Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on February 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Church & Dwight: Be Thankful When Good Companies Are Punted To The Curb – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Fin Network has invested 0.03% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 36,631 are owned by Sg Americas Secs. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 3,560 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 0.01% or 15,900 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 0.23% or 9,850 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors holds 165,560 shares. Reik And Llc holds 36.9% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 1.90M shares. Parkside Bank & Trust And holds 0.01% or 549 shares in its portfolio. 96,301 are owned by Trust Company Of Vermont. Bright Rock Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 28,000 shares. Cap Ca holds 0.26% or 31,050 shares. Raymond James Associates has 259,052 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs Inc reported 0.08% stake. Cookson Peirce & holds 239,780 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The company has market cap of $91.15 million. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Cetera Advisors Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund for 133,685 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owns 471,449 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Services Network Llc has 0% invested in the company for 1,000 shares. The Illinois-based Archford Capital Strategies Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,103 shares.

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.35. About 76,451 shares traded or 83.82% up from the average. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FGB: Trading At Historically High 8.1% Premium To NAV – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Declares its Quarterly Distribution of $0.175 Per Share – Business Wire” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BDC CEF: High Yield Play Or Wealth Destroyer? – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2018. More interesting news about First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “All The BDC Potential In One Outperforming CEF That Just Lost 13% – Seeking Alpha” published on March 02, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “High Yield Strategy Fails Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2018.