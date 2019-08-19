Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Lifted Its Position in Ecolab (ECL) by $330,880 as Shares Rose; Trb Advisors LP Has Lifted Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $48.56 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 436.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 415,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 510,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.15 million, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $138.23. About 12.52 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 62,994 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12M, up from 61,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $208.53. About 355,280 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,278 were reported by Princeton Port Strategies Grp Inc Limited Com. Front Barnett Assocs Ltd has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 2,000 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 259,770 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.13% stake. 450 were accumulated by Estabrook Cap Mgmt. California-based Everett Harris & Co Ca has invested 0.38% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Brookstone Capital Mgmt reported 1,164 shares. Moreover, Lifeplan Fin Gp has 0.04% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 450 shares. Northeast Fin Consultants invested 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.13% or 3,873 shares. Peak Asset Limited Com has invested 0.1% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Umb Natl Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.67% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Parnassus Ca holds 0.27% or 391,918 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.59% or 335,377 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $24.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oppenheimer Etf Tr by 73,604 shares to 29,108 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IAT) by 15,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,854 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Ecolab’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.