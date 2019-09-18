Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Increases Stake in State Str (STT); As 3M Co (MMM) Share Price Declined, Holder Atwood & Palmer Has Cut Its Position

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 67.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 2,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 1,214 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $210,000, down from 3,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $167.44. About 2.07 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 78.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 25,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 57,673 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23M, up from 32,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $60.48. About 1.45M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 09/05/2018 – New State Street Research Reveals More than Half of Institutional Investors Plan to Outsource Their Data Management by 2021

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invest Advsr Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 45,385 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.12% or 3,760 shares in its portfolio. Groesbeck Inv Corp Nj reported 7,685 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Spf Beheer Bv reported 2.39% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 10,064 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation accumulated 132,759 shares. Diker Management Llc holds 0.25% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 3,935 shares. Zacks Investment Management invested in 9,434 shares. 4,754 are owned by Ent Financial. Cap Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has 0.3% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.53% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cannell Peter B & Co Incorporated reported 0.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 17,800 were reported by South Dakota Inv Council. Guardian Inv Mngmt invested in 2.18% or 14,477 shares. Plante Moran Finance Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,144 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.35 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $740.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 65,419 shares to 67,294 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Janus Detroit Str Tr by 10,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Heartland Finl Usa Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $547,995 activity. O HANLEY RONALD P also bought $353,010 worth of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) on Thursday, August 29.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $26.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGLT) by 17,631 shares to 19,902 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 48,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,828 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYY).