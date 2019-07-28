Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Increases Position in Helmerich & Payne (HP); Financial Advantage Has Cut Its Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stake by $1.80 Million; Shares Rose

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 6,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,926 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, up from 52,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 1.74 million shares traded or 35.31% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 16.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne; 25/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 36.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 52,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 144,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 566,659 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. Marone Anthony F. JR sold 287 shares worth $9,910.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Mgmt Ltd owns 5,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited reported 527,675 shares stake. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 662,475 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Llc invested in 240,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 100 are owned by First In. American Grp Inc invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 1,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgecreek Invest Mngmt Lc accumulated 83,950 shares. Macquarie Group has 43,350 shares. Dean Limited Company holds 0.34% or 67,750 shares. Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Stephens Ar accumulated 7,627 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Deutsche Bancorp Ag, Germany-based fund reported 1.03M shares. Parametric Port Assocs Lc reported 250,477 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys, Arizona-based fund reported 21,008 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Management Lc invested in 0.57% or 48,400 shares. Orleans Corp La has invested 0.31% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Cambridge Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 6,655 shares. Beddow Capital Mngmt stated it has 118,030 shares. Monroe Comml Bank Trust Mi invested in 0.41% or 22,965 shares. Capital Int Inc Ca stated it has 0.04% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Anchor Bolt Cap LP owns 1.45% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 269,759 shares. California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Cap Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 3,934 shares. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 168 shares stake. Comerica National Bank owns 0.03% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 61,580 shares. Element stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 122,231 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $24.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 26,696 shares to 69,023 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 20,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,854 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.