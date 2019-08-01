Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Increased Its Holding in Eaton Plc (ETN) by $16.49 Million as Stock Value Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Gladius Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding by $28.38 Million

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 498 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 8,983 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512.00M, up from 8,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 28.00M shares traded or 81.90% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Qualcomm needs to resolve its slew of issues; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 06/04/2018 – Could China Scuttle Qualcomm’s $44 Billion NXP Deal? — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO BE CUTTING JOBS AS PART OF COST REDUCTIONS; 16/04/2018 – U.S. bans American companies from selling to Chinese phone maker ZTE; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO CONDUCT, OPERATIONS OF NXP PRIOR TO THE EARLIER OF TERMINATION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT; 12/03/2018 – TREASURY SAYS BROADCOM VIOLATED ORDER ON QUALCOMM MEETING; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO RECENTLY SET SELLING PRICE CAP FOR A HANDSET AT $400 FOR ALL LICENSEES – CEO, CONF CALL

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 206,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.84 million, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $79.97. About 2.87M shares traded or 30.27% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “41 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Qualcomm (QCOM) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm Stockâ€™s Easy Gains May Be Over – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s Why the Contrarian Case for Intel Stock Makes Sense – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wade G W & Inc accumulated 131,487 shares. 32,451 are held by Heritage Mngmt Corporation. Payden & Rygel owns 416,900 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Welch Forbes Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 170,634 shares. The North Carolina-based Boys Arnold & Commerce has invested 0.17% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 33,150 shares stake. Creative Planning invested in 0.04% or 213,945 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 763,634 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.12% stake. Southport Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 19,000 shares. Bruni J V has invested 3.97% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hikari Tsushin stated it has 13,303 shares. Us Bank De holds 0.2% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1.20 million shares. Pittenger Anderson holds 0% or 625 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 33,179 shares.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (Put) by 69,300 shares to 207,500 shares, valued at $12.27 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (Put) by 11,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,900 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $24.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 9,414 shares to 4,191 shares, valued at $442,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 7,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,071 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW).

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Preview Of Eaton’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC Declares Quarterly Coupon on Cushing® 30 MLP Index ETN – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.