Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Holding in Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Lifted by $1.48 Million as Stock Price Rose; Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Shareholder Caymus Capital Partners LP Lowered Its Holding

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 47.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 2.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The hedge fund held 2.28M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39M, down from 4.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $751.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $1.885. About 2.13 million shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Northern Oil & Gas To ‘B-‘ From ‘SD’; Outlk Neg; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC. TO RATING ‘SD’ FROM ‘CC’; 04/04/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS SAYS ON APRIL 2 CO, SUPPORTING NOTEHOLDERS ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT TO EXCHANGE AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Stonehill Capital Management Inc. Exits Northern Oil and Gas; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN; 19/03/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – EXPECTING 2018 AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION TO INCREASE BY 18% TO 22% OVER 2017; 26/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Accretive Acquisition in the Core of the Williston Basin; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.05; 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS NAMES NICHOLAS O’GRADY CFO

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 30.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 67,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 287,621 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.54 million, up from 220,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 954,344 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SPOKESWOMAN DECLINES TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD’S OFFER TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS IMMOFINANZ ACQUISITION OF S IMMO STAKE DOES NOT AFFECT ITS BIDS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP PUBLISHES OFFER DOCUMENTS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS IMMOFINANZ OFFER PRICE OF 2.10/SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AGREES TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U.K. HOTELS TO FONCIèRE DES RéGIONS; 11/05/2018 – IWG RECEIVED 2 SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAP; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starwood Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STWD); 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Starwood doesn’t exclude further bids for Austrian stakes; 18/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Closes 11th Opportunistic Real Estate Fund At $7.55B; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M, EST. $252.0M (2 EST.)

