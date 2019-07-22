Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Upped Stake in Caterpillar Del (CAT) by $4.08 Million; Everett Harris & Company Has Cut China Mobile Hk. LTD Adr F (CHL) Position by $419,500

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 12.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 30,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 273,008 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.99 million, up from 242,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $136.23. About 4.84 million shares traded or 10.96% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Latin America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 56%; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – APPOINTED STEVE FERGUSON A VICE PRESIDENT OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 28%; 20/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR BELIEVES FREE-TRADE ENVIRONMENT IS BEST; 05/04/2018 – Trade fight mounts as Trump threatens $100 bln more in China tariffs; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – STEVE FERGUSON WILL LEAD INDUSTRIAL POWER SYSTEMS DIVISION REPLACING RAMIN YOUNESSI; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Appointed Andrew Bonfield as Chief Fincl Officer Effective Sept 1; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FOR ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION, SALES INTO OIL & GAS APPLICATIONS SEES INCREASING IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – Cramer anticipates the results of quarterly reports from Alphabet, Caterpillar and more; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 33%

Everett Harris & Company decreased its stake in China Mobile Hk. Ltd. Adr F (CHL) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company sold 8,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 365,451 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.63 million, down from 373,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in China Mobile Hk. Ltd. Adr F for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 524,590 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 3.20% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 15/05/2018 – China Mobile: Sha Yuejia to Resign as Executive Director, Vice President; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1%; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile: Added 38.3 Million Mobile Customers in 2017; 24/04/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES AND CHINA MOBILE CONTINUE COLLABORATION TO ACCELERATE 5G TECHNOLOGIES; 10/04/2018 – MediaTek Announces NB-IoT R14 Rate Enhancement Test with China Mobile to Drive Real-World IoT Applications; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS 887 MLN, A NET ADDITION OF 38.30 MLN; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q OPER REV. 185.5B YUAN; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – AS AT 31 MARCH 2018, TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS AROUND 899 MLN; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Mobile Ltd. On Other; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.3B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $24.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 66,034 shares to 122,914 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) by 17,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,166 shares, and cut its stake in The Trade Desk Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.