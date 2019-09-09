Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Upped Its Markel (MKL) Holding; As Costar Group (CSGP) Market Valuation Rose, Westfield Capital Management Company LP Cut Its Holding by $552,210

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 1,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 9,823 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 8,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $1160.18. About 25,978 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 1,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 86,459 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.33 million, down from 87,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $616.01. About 239,624 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prns Lc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Night Owl Capital Management Lc has 1.41% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). 92,008 are owned by Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Lc. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Hengehold Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Etrade Cap Ltd invested in 859 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.04% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 3,306 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 109,202 shares. American accumulated 81,085 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation stated it has 13 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Omers Administration has 0.03% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 5,600 shares. 44,056 were reported by Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 27,015 shares. Hood River Management Ltd Liability, Oregon-based fund reported 75,016 shares.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 84,410 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $64.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 685,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $82.09 million for 68.75 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $204,800 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Gp Inc reported 694 shares. 17,268 were reported by National Pension. United Automobile Association reported 2,251 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Tru holds 90 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 11,834 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp reported 0.6% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). 7,669 were reported by Steinberg Global Asset Management. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 757 shares. Utd Capital Finance Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 639 shares. Vanguard, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.19M shares. Mraz Amerine Associates Incorporated accumulated 18,394 shares or 5.69% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 5,810 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 506 shares in its portfolio. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL).