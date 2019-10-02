Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Upped By $847,695 Its Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Position; BOK Financial (BOKF) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering BOK Financial Corporation – Common Stock (NASDAQ:BOKF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. BOK Financial Corporation – Common Stock has $9500 highest and $8500 lowest target. $89.67’s average target is 18.66% above currents $75.57 stock price. BOK Financial Corporation – Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since July 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 13 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 1 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 25. See BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) latest ratings:

13/09/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold Old Target: $88.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $95.0000 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $94.0000 New Target: $89.0000 Maintain

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased Tiffany & Co New (TIF) stake by 217.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc acquired 9,115 shares as Tiffany & Co New (TIF)’s stock declined 11.67%. The Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc holds 13,306 shares with $1.25 million value, up from 4,191 last quarter. Tiffany & Co New now has $10.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.94% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $88.21. About 1.06M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – In focus: trade concerns, U.S. politics, Tiffany earnings and JOLTS data; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67, EST. $1.64; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Profits Hurt by Tax Charges; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Sales Blow Away Estimates as Customers Come Back; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the so-called Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM EXPIRES ON JANUARY 31, 2022; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.50 – $4.70 PER DILUTED SHR FOR 2018; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup

BOK Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, operates BOKF, NA that provides various financial services and products in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. The company has market cap of $5.38 billion. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. It has a 11.22 P/E ratio. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury and cash management services, and customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

More notable recent BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Mobank brand will be retired – Kansas City Business Journal” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Share Price Has Gained 45% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About BOK Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:BOKF) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Investigate BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) At US$75.49? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $75.57. About 60,665 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: S.KOREA’S INFLATION TO GRADUALLY RISE FROM 2H; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: CLOSELY MONITORING HHOLD DEBT GROWTH; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: S. KOREA GDP TO RISE 3% IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – BOK: TO WATCH TRADE CONDITIONS WITH OTHER COUNTRIES; 23/05/2018 – BOK: INVESTMENT WILL SLOW; 23/05/2018 – BOK: RECOVERY IN S.KOREA CONSUMPTION TO CONTINUE; 23/05/2018 – BOK: TO CAREFULLY JUDGE WHETHER NECESSARY TO ADJUST POLICY; 11/04/2018 – ALL 16 ECONOMISTS SURVEYED FORECAST NO CHANGE IN BOK RATE; 16/05/2018 – South Korea Government to Open Net Dollar-Won Trading Volumes Every 6 Months From March 2019 — Finance Ministry, BOK; 07/03/2018 – BOK Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 14-15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold BOK Financial Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 28.07 million shares or 0.84% more from 27.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Amg National Tru Financial Bank has 0.05% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has 2,741 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 66 shares stake. Aperio Lc holds 16,702 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Regions holds 0.01% or 8,529 shares in its portfolio. Serv Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 4,857 shares. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 755,870 shares. Cibc Mkts Corporation holds 1.14M shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) or 110,862 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 2,981 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.12% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). 11,580 are owned by Paloma Prns Management Co. Next Gru holds 0% or 450 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancshares De holds 0% or 2,023 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF).

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Tiffany’s U.S. Sales Strategy Looks Lackluster – The Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dividend Investing: Choosing Dividend Stocks, Part 2 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Tiffany & Co. Faces Serious Challenges in Hong Kong – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Luxury retailers gain on Hong Kong relief – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Luxury retail on watch amid more protests in Hong Kong – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) stake by 26,069 shares to 97,423 valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VV) stake by 8,096 shares and now owns 120,467 shares. First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXO) was reduced too.