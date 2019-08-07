Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Trimmed Its Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Holding as Shares Declined; Carmignac Gestion Has Raised Its Stake in Chemocentryx (CCXI) as Stock Declined

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 24.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 1,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 4,854 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 6,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $29.99 during the last trading session, reaching $650. About 21,803 shares traded or 89.31% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (CCXI) by 60.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 741,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.33% . The institutional investor held 1.97 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.30M, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Chemocentryx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 366,511 shares traded. ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has declined 28.17% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CCXI News: 22/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Publishes Novel Findings of Role of CCR2 in Kidney Glomerulus, Supporting Advancement of CCR2 Inhibitor CCX140 in the Treatment of Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS); 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Exits Position in ChemoCentryx; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx 4Q Net $39.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemocentryx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCXI); 22/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Publishes Novel Findings of Role of CCR2 in Kidney Glomerulus, Supporting Advancement of CCR2 Inhibitor CCX140 in; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC CCXI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 23/05/2018 – ChemoCentryx Announces Two Upcoming Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress; 09/05/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC – EXPECTS TO UTILIZE CASH AND INVESTMENTS BETWEEN $65 MLN AND $75 MLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx 4Q Rev $56.3M; 09/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX SEES 2018 CASH & INVESTMENTS USE $65M-$75M

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $24.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 5,914 shares to 70,798 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lattice Strategies Tr by 845,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 86 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. Shares for $38,265 were bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 375 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Fmr Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Fincl Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 154 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Fil Ltd holds 0.08% or 67,216 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Baldwin Investment Limited Liability Co holds 1,000 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont stated it has 0.07% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Blb&B Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 925 shares. Alps Advsrs owns 560 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) or 976 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 2,750 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Prescott Gp Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 4,300 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CCXI shares while 27 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 33.34 million shares or 22.88% more from 27.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ameritas Inc has 0% invested in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Los Angeles And Equity Rech invested in 0% or 21,772 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp reported 0% in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Millennium Management Limited Company accumulated 0% or 49,812 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc owns 775,123 shares. Invesco accumulated 148,988 shares. Point72 Asset LP has 0.03% invested in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). 115,826 were reported by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Bancshares Of America De holds 92,817 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 0.01% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) for 4,696 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd stated it has 288,597 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 308,857 shares. 14,327 were accumulated by American Grp. Moreover, Art Advisors Lc has 0.02% invested in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) for 23,876 shares.

