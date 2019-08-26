Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Trimmed Its Synovus Finl (SNV) Position by $430,746 as Stock Value Rose; Bares Capital Management Trimmed Its Costar Group (CSGP) Holding by $18.80 Million

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 51.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 12,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 11,957 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411,000, down from 24,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 1.38 million shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500.

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costar Group (CSGP) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 40,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The hedge fund held 551,097 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257.04 million, down from 591,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costar Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $8.95 during the last trading session, reaching $607.08. About 215,254 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Examining CoStar Group, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CSGP) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why CoStar Group Stock Surged 64% Through the 1st Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Lc owns 66,591 shares. 86,421 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. Riverbridge Prtn Llc owns 2.52% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 278,692 shares. Regions Fincl reported 190 shares. Miles Cap Incorporated has invested 0.2% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Delta Asset Tn reported 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Barclays Public Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 18,953 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 10,190 shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Inc Mn reported 0.17% stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 28,210 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Belgium-based Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) or 1,207 shares. First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 1,600 shares.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 301,159 shares to 1.87 million shares, valued at $99.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 9,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 67.75 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $24.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 40,394 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $45.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr by 3,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).