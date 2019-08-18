Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Raised Its Ingersoll (IR) Holding; Capitala Finance (CPTA)’s Sentiment Is 1.78

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased Ingersoll (IR) stake by 11.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc acquired 30,334 shares as Ingersoll (IR)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc holds 304,281 shares with $32.85 million value, up from 273,947 last quarter. Ingersoll now has $28.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $117.88. About 1.27 million shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend

Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA) investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.78, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 16 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 9 reduced and sold equity positions in Capitala Finance Corp. The funds in our database reported: 2.23 million shares, down from 2.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Capitala Finance Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 5 Increased: 8 New Position: 8.

The stock increased 1.86% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.2. About 115,691 shares traded. Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CPTA News: 07/05/2018 – CAPITALA FINANCE CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $13.66 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.91 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 Capitala Finance Corp. Announces Distributions; 25/04/2018 – CAPITALA GROUP REPORTS $1.0B OF NEW PERMANENT CAPITAL; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 B of New Permanent Cap for New Senior Debt Focus; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Raises $1.0B of New Permanent Cap for New Venture, Capitala Specialty Lending Corp; 03/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 Billion of New Permanent Capital for New Senior Debt Focus

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $23,622 activity.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The company has market cap of $132.27 million. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries. It currently has negative earnings. It typically considers investments in the United States.

More notable recent Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Capitala Finance (CPTA) Q2 Earnings In Line, Costs Fall – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Capitala Finance (CPTA) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Higher Rates Support Main Street’s (MAIN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FS KKR Capital’s (FSK) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Jump Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Main Street (MAIN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Kemper Corp holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. for 228,737 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 386,045 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Regent Investment Management Llc has 0.21% invested in the company for 79,816 shares. The North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Associates Inc. has invested 0.11% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 183,853 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,275 were accumulated by Broderick Brian C. Sei Communication stated it has 30,342 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone accumulated 0.49% or 99,450 shares. Caprock Gru Inc stated it has 2,274 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.1% or 362,738 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 30,426 shares. Dupont reported 205,824 shares stake. Advisor Partners Ltd Company reported 0.1% stake. Sigma Planning has 0.04% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 6,566 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.08% or 64,000 shares. Northern holds 0.08% or 2.86 million shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas holds 2,424 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust holds 0.02% or 4,616 shares. St Germain D J reported 0.07% stake. 645,276 were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) stake by 118,768 shares to 553,774 valued at $30.67 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (VIOG) stake by 4,344 shares and now owns 55,485 shares. Ishares Tr (SHV) was reduced too.

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) 1.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Ingersoll-Rand – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand has $14000 highest and $115 lowest target. $133.67’s average target is 13.39% above currents $117.88 stock price. Ingersoll-Rand had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) rating on Monday, May 6. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $14000 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) rating on Wednesday, May 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $13500 target. Goldman Sachs maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 2 by Jefferies. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America upgraded the shares of IR in report on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) rating on Wednesday, April 10. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $130 target. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.