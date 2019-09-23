Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Lowered Its Consolidated Comm Hldgs (CNSL) Holding; Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Covered By 1 Bulls

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased Consolidated Comm Hldgs Inc (CNSL) stake by 73.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 185,439 shares as Consolidated Comm Hldgs Inc (CNSL)’s stock declined 4.94%. The Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc holds 66,325 shares with $327,000 value, down from 251,764 last quarter. Consolidated Comm Hldgs Inc now has $317.14 million valuation. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 520,159 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors

Among 2 analysts covering Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Freeport-McMoRan has $18 highest and $1200 lowest target. $14’s average target is 34.87% above currents $10.38 stock price. Freeport-McMoRan had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Jefferies. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $12 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. See Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: BNP Paribas Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

25/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Rbc Capital New Target: $12.0000 14.0000

16/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays 12.0000

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $15.0000 13

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $11 New Target: $12 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $43,400 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Udell C Robert JR, worth $43,400 on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold CNSL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 55.84 million shares or 4.44% more from 53.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) or 95,601 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 55,848 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc owns 224,511 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 24,471 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 64,166 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) or 47,264 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 159 shares. Moreover, Raymond James & Associate has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 48,349 shares. Parkside Finance Bancorporation And reported 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). 14,182 are held by Cetera Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company. Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 84,287 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al invested in 0.01% or 92,816 shares. 16,774 are owned by Aqr Cap Llc. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.11% stake. Martin & Inc Tn holds 171,477 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 8,102 shares to 68,250 valued at $13.97 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 107,315 shares and now owns 409,019 shares. Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) was raised too.

More notable recent Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 5th – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Consolidated Communications: Avoid For Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Strong Buy Stocks for August 26th – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Stock Moves 1.21%: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Freeport-McMoRan Could Lose Over $3 Billion In Revenues Due To Grasberg Transition – Forbes” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Higher Copper Prices Are Lifting Freeport – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Copper Prices, Analyst Confidence Lift FCX Stock – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 7.57 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 25/05/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC FCX.N : B.RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $17; 04/05/2018 – Freeport McMoRan: Grasberg Block Cave Underground Mine Accounts for About Half of Recoverable Proven Reserves in Indonesia; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS INDONESIAN PRESIDENT FOCUSED ON GETTING DEAL; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SEES FY COPPER SALES VOLUME 3.8B LBS; 19/04/2018 – Freeport LNG Delays Texas Terminal Startup to September 2019; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 GOLD SALES OF 610 THOUSAND OUNCES WERE LOWER THAN JANUARY 2018 ESTIMATE OF 675 THOUSAND OUNCES; 19/04/2018 – Freeport LNG delays start of Texas export terminal to September 2019; 28/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282893 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 28/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.05/SHR; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN – PRODUCTION FROM LONE STAR OXIDE ORES EXPECTED TO AVERAGE ABOUT 200 MLN POUNDS OF COPPER PER YEAR WITH APPROXIMATE 20-YR MINE LIFE

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.27 million activity. The insider QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought $524,340. ADKERSON RICHARD C also bought $1.74M worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares.