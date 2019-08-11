Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Lowered Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holding as Shares Declined; Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holder Wagner Bowman Management Upped Holding

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 43.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 21,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 28,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, down from 50,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $90.09. About 2.15 million shares traded or 1.90% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $121.02. About 160,564 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $24.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Amer High Income Fd Inc (HYB) by 44,415 shares to 75,831 shares, valued at $645,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 1,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,220 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 25.03 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for BIG, DLTR, DG & COST This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dollar Tree Will Sell Alcohol at Family Dollar – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Thursday Sector Laggards: Services, Energy – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 4,789 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited accumulated 1,020 shares. Palestra Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.6% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 39,210 are held by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company. Alps Advisors accumulated 3,933 shares. Natl Pension Serv owns 312,947 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Starboard Value Lp owns 1.76 million shares or 4.51% of their US portfolio. King Luther Mgmt Corp holds 278,479 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 6,884 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Mirae Asset Global Com Limited, Korea-based fund reported 65,385 shares. D E Shaw And has 0.33% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 347,099 shares. Montag Caldwell Lc holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 316,900 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/05/2019: CHDN,CPB,GME – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Invitation – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CHDN: Insiders vs. Shorts – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Churchill Downs, Incorporated (CHDN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.