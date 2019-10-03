Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Lowered By $4.15 Million Its Omnicom Group (OMC) Holding; HEMACARE CORPORATION (HEMA) SI Decreased By 9.09%

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) stake by 46.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 51,206 shares as Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)’s stock rose 1.58%. The Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc holds 58,573 shares with $4.80M value, down from 109,779 last quarter. Omnicom Group Inc now has $16.62B valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $76.4. About 235,130 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 22/03/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Responds; Omnicom Launches Its Own Upfront; YouTube Increases Music Video Ad Load; 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Mark O’Brien as Oper Chief of Brand Consulting Group; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC); 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA COMMUNICATIONS; 24/05/2018 – OMNICOM HOLDERS BACK PROPOSAL ON THRESHOLD FOR CALLING MEETINGS

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) stake by 18,381 shares to 60,115 valued at $11.11M in 2019Q2. It also upped Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) stake by 6,586 shares and now owns 41,599 shares. Retail Opportunity Invts Cor (NASDAQ:ROIC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Savings Bank stated it has 460 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Washington, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 27,565 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Trust Division stated it has 6,762 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ashfield Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,800 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Montag A Assocs holds 21,050 shares. Mufg Americas Holding stated it has 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). National Pension Ser holds 309,717 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Incorporated reported 9,142 shares stake. Asset Mgmt One Ltd stated it has 133,808 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited stated it has 0.05% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 57,172 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Professional Advisory Service holds 183,750 shares or 2.92% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has 8,345 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 70,814 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt Comm reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.78 million for 14.69 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Omnicom Group has $88 highest and $8100 lowest target. $84.25’s average target is 10.27% above currents $76.4 stock price. Omnicom Group had 8 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. The stock of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 15 by BMO Capital Markets.