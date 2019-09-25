Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Lifted Its Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Position; As Cabot Oil & Gas Com (COG) Valuation Declined, Holder Energy Opportunities Capital Management Decreased Stake by $323,070

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (COG) by 33.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 14,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 29,475 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $677,000, down from 44,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.75. About 1.85M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 195.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 26,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 40,781 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.35M, up from 13,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $193.18. About 571,875 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +42%, EST. +8.6%; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN GLENN MURPHY COMMENTS ON CALL; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees 1Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Appoints Patrick Guido Its New CFO — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.985 BLN TO $3.022 BLN; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAD MANY CANDIDATES COME FORWARD FOR CONSIDERATION; 14/05/2018 – HS Management Partners LLC Exits Position in Lululemon; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $90; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $96; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EARNINGS CALL ENDS

More notable recent Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Lululemon Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Won’t Under Armour Challenge Lululemon in the Athleisure Market? – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lululemon (LULU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lululemon (LULU) to Report Q1 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stocks to Buy in September – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. BEST RHYS J bought $122,303 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Thursday, August 15. $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) was bought by DELANEY PETER B.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.51M for 14.79 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

