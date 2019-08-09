Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Increased Newmont Mng (NEM) Stake by $834,365; Valuation Rose; As Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Market Valuation Declined, Citizens & Northern Upped Holding by $409,590

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 27.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 3,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 14,008 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 10,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $109.75. About 698,896 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 02/04/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC – THIEL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER OF ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC; 20/04/2018 – Alexion Provides Statement on Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Decision in Brazil Involving Soliris® (Eculizumab); 09/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SEES 2018 SHR $1.35 TO $1.75; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – OFFER FOR WILSON THERAPEUTICS MADE THROUGH A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Safety Profile of ALXN1210 Consistent With That Seen for Soliris; 27/04/2018 – Alexion preps an FDA pitch on Soliris successor while signaling more deals ahead for rare disease drugs $ALXN; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.86, REV VIEW $3.98 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION – 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE ASSUMES UNFAVORABLE SOLIRIS REV IMPACT OF $90-$110 MLN FROM ALXN1210 & OTHER CLINICAL TRIAL RECRUITMENT VS PRIOR YR; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL TO BE ABLE TO PRODUCE GENERIC SOLIRIS: ATTORNEY GENERAL

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 61.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 23,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 62,405 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 38,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 3.41M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $24.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,445 shares to 34,438 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 10,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,881 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorp has 0.03% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 102,969 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.14% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 227,126 shares. 291,138 are owned by Cohen And Steers. Ballentine Prtnrs Llc reported 5,744 shares stake. Wilkins Counsel Incorporated accumulated 362,710 shares. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset has invested 0.38% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Canal Ins reported 70,000 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Finance Services Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 62,405 shares. Freestone Cap Limited Com stated it has 132,083 shares. Gamco Et Al, New York-based fund reported 869,098 shares. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 750,667 shares. Hsbc Pcl holds 0.03% or 508,429 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 34,457 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Paragon & Paragon Ii Joint Venture owns 200,000 shares or 6.75% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Trust Com accumulated 0.02% or 2,003 shares.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.