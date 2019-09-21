Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Increased Its Neogenomics (NEO) Holding by $1.60 Million; Cognios Capital Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Upped by $384,279

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 203 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,578 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88M, up from 2,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32 million shares traded or 31.89% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon Extends Prime Membership Rate For Low-income Customers To Medicaid Recipients — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb Hires Amazon Prime Head Greeley to Run Homes Business; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Greenlights Lorena, a Docuseries from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help save the Amazon?; 09/05/2018 – INDIA FUTURE GROUP IN STAKE SALE TALKS WITH WALMART, AMAZON: ET; 12/03/2018 – Boston Will Win Amazon HQ2 Sweepstakes, Says A.I. System Aiera — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Sees 2Q Operating Pft $1.1B To Pft $1.9B; 25/04/2018 – The Financial Brand Forum Conference Presentation from StrategyCorps: The Amazon Prime Effect; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead – But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 244.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 76,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 107,474 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36 million, up from 31,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.84. About 875,043 shares traded or 1.18% up from the average. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $260.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchangeinc C (NYSE:ICE) by 4,279 shares to 26,116 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Co Com Usd1.00 (NYSE:CLX) by 11,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,312 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $26.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rh by 2,832 shares to 4,994 shares, valued at $577,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmark Group Inc by 44,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 467,044 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

