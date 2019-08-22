Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Decreased Its Position in Celanese Del (CE) by $457,464; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Goodman Financial Has Trimmed Its Holding by $309,720 as Shares Declined

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 28.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 4,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 11,931 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 16,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $112.59. About 183,224 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 10/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Product Price Increases; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Corporation Increases Dividend 17 Percent and Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 03/04/2018 – Celanese to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 17, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Raises 2018 Outlook Following Robust Quarter — Market Mover; 28/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Products; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 19/03/2018 – Blackstone, Celanese Ditch Cigarette Venture on EU Opposition; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $14.29 during the last trading session, reaching $1809.26. About 1.13 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Remains of 81 ancient villages discovered in Amazon rainforest; 31/05/2018 – Amazon cuts Australia from its US site to avoid sales import tax; 30/03/2018 – Will Trump mount an anti-trust case against Amazon?; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s first failures; 16/04/2018 – Amazon could still get into the pharma space in another way, as it still has multiple teams working on health care, including Alexa and the secretive Grand Challenge team, sometimes referred to as “1492; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Whistle-Blower Claims Retailer Cheated to Catch Amazon (Video); 27/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday, with strong growth from AWS and advertising; 02/04/2018 – The analyst noted half the mutual funds it tracked owned Amazon, while 23 percent owned Netflix; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDlnsight and Amazon Redshift

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $24.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 5,230 shares to 71,823 shares, valued at $19.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 18,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.78M for 11.00 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “JPMorgan Steps To The Sidelines On Eastman Chemical – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Celanese’s ‘surprisingly durable’ results prompt upgrade at J.P. Morgan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese Corp (CE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99 million and $196.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 74,639 shares to 306,624 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.14 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon Earnings: AMZN Stock Slides as Q2 Profit Below Outlook – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul: Dow Is Down – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Deep Dive Into How Amazon Prime Members Shopped Prime Day – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should You Buy Amazon ETFs Ahead of Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.