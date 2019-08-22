Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Decreased Its Flir Sys (FLIR) Holding by $1.25 Million as Stock Declined; Newport Asia Holds Holding in Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 27.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 26,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 69,023 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, down from 95,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 480,886 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Rev $439.6M; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 61,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.26M, up from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.13. About 2.29M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: FLIR Systems – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FLIR Systems Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Caterpillar, Snap, UPS, Chipotle – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $24.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) by 198,835 shares to 2.72 million shares, valued at $85.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 18,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $80.01M for 20.29 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,922 were accumulated by Shell Asset Management Company. 700,925 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Lazard Asset Management Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa reported 32,685 shares stake. Mufg Americas holds 0% or 246 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp invested in 0.02% or 871 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Signaturefd Limited Co holds 305 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Company reported 75,060 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Endurance Wealth Mgmt owns 2,950 shares. Whittier Co owns 110 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Quantbot Technology Lp holds 0.49% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 108,987 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin-based Skylands Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 0.23% or 26.03 million shares in its portfolio. Janney Mgmt Limited reported 276,165 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0.04% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Wright Incorporated invested in 0.79% or 31,886 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Com accumulated 1.98 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 15 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability reported 0.16% stake. Lpl Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 149,506 shares. 3,481 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Ltd. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.08% or 614,441 shares. Alkeon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 1.02 million shares. Goldman Sachs has 0.08% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 4.28 million shares. Baldwin Investment Management Lc stated it has 0.12% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Stocks to Avoid Amid the Ongoing Trade War – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hong Kong Protests Add More Turmoil To Macau Stocks, But Also Create A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Las Vegas Sands Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Tesla Sharp Profit Miss; Semis Soften – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Las Vegas Sands Looks Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.