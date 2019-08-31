Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Decreased By $8.91 Million Its Celgene (CELG) Stake; Mariner Wealth Advisors Cut Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stake By $831,405

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 33.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 94,778 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc holds 184,041 shares with $17.36 million value, down from 278,819 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $68.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 2.66M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 08/04/2018 – Celgene hunts deals to offset loss of Revlimid patent protection; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 09/04/2018 – cafepharma: Celgene on biotech hunt with Agios, Jounce in crosshairs: FT: After a tough few months for the Big Biotech; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS & PROFITS; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Rev $3.54B; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD AND CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS AND PROFITS; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) stake by 67.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 19,335 shares as Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)’s stock declined 6.78%. The Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc holds 9,297 shares with $401,000 value, down from 28,632 last quarter. Archer Daniels Midland Co now has $21.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.05. About 2.79 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 20/03/2018 – BETTER SOY CROPS IN BRAZIL, U.S. WON’T MAKE UP SHORTFALL: ADM; 01/05/2018 – ADM CFO RAY YOUNG MAKES COMMENTS ON OILSEEDS; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 14/05/2018 – Cargill has ‘significant concerns’ over U.S.-China trade strategy; 16/05/2018 – ADM CFO YOUNG COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sorghum armada U-turns at sea after China tariffs; 25/05/2018 – ADM: TRUCK STRIKE AFFECTING MATERIALS ARRIVING AT BRAZIL PLANTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADM); 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of ADM Soft Tissue Reinforcement; 17/04/2018 – As trade spat grows, China hits U.S. sorghum imports with hefty deposit

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ADM, Bunge say not sourcing from deforested Amazon areas – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trade headwinds hit Archer Daniels Midland – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ADM and Marfrig to partner on veggie burger – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Policy Market – Ethanol, E-Cigs, Amazon In The News – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Meet 3 Companies that Are Shaping the Future of Food – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,839 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Symons Management Inc reported 175,496 shares. The Australia-based Macquarie has invested 1.21% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership reported 51,991 shares. Valley Advisers Inc holds 595 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance has invested 3.1% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4,735 shares. Clearbridge Invs holds 81,255 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Farmers Financial Bank stated it has 635 shares. State Bank Of Mellon has 7.70 million shares. Dt Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.48% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Eaton Vance Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 329,868 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 18,082 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Archer-Daniels-Midland has $5600 highest and $5100 lowest target. $51’s average target is 34.03% above currents $38.05 stock price. Archer-Daniels-Midland had 9 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Buckingham Research. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, June 26.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 119,474 shares to 571,305 valued at $65.23 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) stake by 36,307 shares and now owns 47,770 shares. C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) was raised too.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. $256,542 worth of stock was bought by Young Ray G on Monday, April 29. The insider LUCIANO JUAN R bought $199,990.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Celgene (CELG) Up 6.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celgene News: CELG Stock Jumps on Sale of Otezla to Amgen – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Biogen vs. Celgene – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Need to Know About the Celgene, Amgen & Bristol-Myers Deals – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased Ishares Tr (IWY) stake by 31,741 shares to 301,815 valued at $24.83M in 2019Q1. It also upped Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) stake by 54,336 shares and now owns 86,191 shares. Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Fincl Bank has invested 0.41% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 1.02M were accumulated by Cannell Peter B &. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 0% or 3,532 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 6,200 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 393,950 shares. Chevy Chase Tru, Maryland-based fund reported 623,528 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 89,522 shares. Headinvest Ltd Co stated it has 11,297 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Gabelli & Investment Advisers invested 3.99% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 658,360 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Td Asset Inc holds 0.05% or 339,760 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 1.50M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Gladius Cap Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Archford Capital Strategies holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 272 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Co holds 13,982 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $100 lowest target. $101.33’s average target is 4.68% above currents $96.8 stock price. Celgene had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, June 24. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Mizuho.