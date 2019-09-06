Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Cut Its Church & Dwight (CHD) Holding by $1.98 Million; Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Shares Rose While Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosted Its Stake

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 27,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 271,630 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.35 million, down from 299,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $75.74. About 1.85 million shares traded or 38.68% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 94.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 32,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 66,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 34,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.74. About 2.13M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME OF $999 MLN UP 6% FROM 1Q17; 30/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Establishes Strategic Relationship with Intellect; 07/03/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SIGNS SOLAR POWER BUY PACT WITH SUNENERGY1; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third To Buy Chicago’s MB Financial In Deal Valued At $4.7 Billion — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Susan B. Zaunbrecher Joins Fifth Third as Executive Vice Pres and Senior Legal Adviser; 08/05/2018 – FINRA – FOUND FIFTH THIRD FAILED TO COMPLY WITH A TERM OF 2009 SETTLEMENT WITH FINRA; 02/04/2018 – Financial-Technology Firm May Seek to Raise $1 Billion at Valuation of $5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp: Disclosures Reference 10-Q for 1Q, Which Was Filed on May 4; 22/03/2018 – Fifth Third Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECTS SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTION TO OCCUR ON OR BEFORE JUNE 18

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $24.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Etf Tr (RIGS) by 29,710 shares to 59,836 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fd (MGC) by 3,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Ark Etf Tr (ARKW).

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “G-III Apparel leads consumer gainers; Church & Dwight and REV Group among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) 23% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 134,445 shares. British Columbia Mngmt Corporation has 0.03% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Spinnaker Tru has 0.38% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Ellington Mngmt Group Inc Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 6,400 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Axel Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.33% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Davis R M owns 8,905 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Strategic Financial Service has 0.35% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 1.04 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 168,339 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.14% or 867,703 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel stated it has 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.04% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 95,360 shares.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $155.15M for 31.04 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3,110 shares to 7,800 shares, valued at $961,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,600 shares, and cut its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $103,720 activity.