Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Cut Flir Sys (FLIR) Position by $1.25 Million; As Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Market Value Declined, Holder Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Raised Its Stake

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 39,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 682,226 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.50M, up from 642,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $182.27. About 224,212 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly A. White as Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX BEGINS PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR & IVACAFTOR; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business to Amer Industrial Partners; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and lvacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic Fibrosis; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly White as Chief Commun Officer; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Vertex Aerospace Services ‘B’, Pos Outlook; 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest, sources say [19:47 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Vertex Aerospace B2 Rating, Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX PROVIDE UPDATE ON FDA REVIEW OF CTX001 NDA

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 27.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 26,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 69,023 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, down from 95,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 100,962 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 25/04/2018 – OES: U.S. Department of State Concludes $30 Million Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by FLIR Systems, Inc; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Caterpillar, Snap, UPS, Chipotle – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “FLIR Systems (FLIR) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c, Revenues Beat; Affirms FY19 EPS Guidance Below Consensus, FY19 Revenue Mid-Point Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FLIR Systems (FLIR) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Defense Stocks to Buy to Fortify Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FLIR Systems, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $83.39 million for 20.50 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $33.10 million activity. ALTSHULER DAVID sold $5.94 million worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Monday, February 11. Silva Paul M sold $759,367 worth of stock. The insider LEIDEN JEFFREY M sold 111,431 shares worth $20.08M.

