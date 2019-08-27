Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Boosted Its Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Position by $4.45 Million; Davis Selected Advisers Trimmed Its Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stake as Shares Rose

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 73.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 27,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 64,665 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, up from 37,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $180.59. About 355,571 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95; 23/04/2018 – Lululemon, a huge winner this year, is downgraded as sales growth set to slow in second half; 12/03/2018 Lululemon Taps Central Saint Martins on Capsule Range; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%, OR INCREASED 1% ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.99B-$3.02B; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – INVENTORIES AT END OF FISCAL 2017 INCREASED BY 10% TO $329.6 MLN COMPARED TO $298.4 MLN AT END OF FISCAL 2016; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sales, Profits Rise as CEO Search Continues; 04/04/2018 – VP Burgoyne Disposes 100 Of Lululemon Athletica Inc

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 36.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217.84M, down from 2.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $135.46. About 8.03M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $24.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 14,458 shares to 41,580 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMD) by 253,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,500 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (Put).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

