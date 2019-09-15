Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Boosted Ingersoll (IR) Stake; Talend S.A. – American Depositary Shares (TLND) SI Increased By 26.43%

Talend S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLND) had an increase of 26.43% in short interest. TLND’s SI was 1.15M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 26.43% from 911,500 shares previously. With 223,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Talend S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLND)’s short sellers to cover TLND’s short positions. The SI to Talend S.A. – American Depositary Shares’s float is 4.39%. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $38.1. About 252,882 shares traded. Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) has declined 44.19% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TLND News: 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils lndustry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 10/05/2018 – TALEND SA QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.34; 09/05/2018 – Technology Industry Leader Brian Lillie Named to Talend Bd; 22/05/2018 – Talend Recognized in CRN’s Big Data 100 List for Third Consecutive Year; 28/03/2018 – Talend Joins Cloud Leaders in OpenAPl Initiative to Further API Standards and Interoperability; 26/04/2018 – Talend Data Fabric Now Certified on MapR Converged Data Platform Version 6.0; 10/05/2018 – Talend 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils Industry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased Ingersoll (IR) stake by 2.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc acquired 8,127 shares as Ingersoll (IR)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc holds 312,408 shares with $39.58M value, up from 304,281 last quarter. Ingersoll now has $30.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 1.01 million shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. It creates and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products.

Among 2 analysts covering Talend (NASDAQ:TLND), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Talend has $65 highest and $3900 lowest target. $52’s average target is 36.48% above currents $38.1 stock price. Talend had 3 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 8.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 4,745 shares to 13,845 valued at $5.10M in 2019Q2. It also reduced First Tr Mid Cap Core Alphad (FNX) stake by 70,728 shares and now owns 474,289 shares. Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand has $14000 highest and $115 lowest target. $135.13’s average target is 8.70% above currents $124.32 stock price. Ingersoll-Rand had 12 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Bank of America. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Tuesday, July 2 to “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $13900 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, May 6. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate Corporation reported 34,390 shares stake. Ci Invs reported 606,477 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Lafayette Invs has 1,822 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 18,247 shares. Moreover, Field Main National Bank has 0.26% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 2,265 shares. 31,532 were reported by Pub Sector Pension Investment Board. Leavell Invest has invested 0.25% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Timber Creek Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 85 shares stake. Martin And Company Inc Tn reported 42,846 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw has 0.08% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 5,600 shares. Mufg Americas invested in 2,468 shares. Bowen Hanes has 8,800 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 2.85M shares. Signature Est Investment Limited Co accumulated 37,498 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 143 shares in its portfolio.

