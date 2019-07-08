Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Decreased National Retail Pptys (NNN) Position; Whitebox Advisors Upped Grifols S A (GRFS) Position By $25.51 Million

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased Grifols S A (GRFS) stake by 252.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whitebox Advisors Llc acquired 1.28 million shares as Grifols S A (GRFS)’s stock declined 5.00%. The Whitebox Advisors Llc holds 1.78 million shares with $35.82 million value, up from 505,900 last quarter. Grifols S A now has $18.61B valuation. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $21.67. It is down 21.83% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 06/04/2018 – Grifols 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 6, 2018; 31/05/2018 – GRIFOLS – ADDING A DARATUMUMAB NEUTRALIZATION TESTING SERVICE; 14/05/2018 – Grifols Expands its Blood Typing Solutions Portfolio in the United States with Antisera Reagents; 14/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 04/05/2018 – GRIFOLS SCREENING TEST FOR HIV, HEPATITIS WINS FDA APPROVAL; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA; 25/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC – TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.204 EUR/SHR AGAINST FY 2017; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Efficacy of Fibrin Sealant Grifols as an Adjunct to Haemostasis During Surgery in Paediatric; 31/05/2018 – Grifols Launches a New Testing Service for Patients Treated with Daratumumab

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN) stake by 26.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 24,209 shares as National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN)’s stock rose 2.87%. The Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc holds 65,810 shares with $3.65 million value, down from 90,019 last quarter. National Retail Pptys Inc now has $8.80 billion valuation. It closed at $54.12 lastly. It is down 34.15% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) stake by 48,003 shares to 32,702 valued at $591,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR) stake by 865,089 shares and now owns 2.15 million shares. C&J Energy Svcs Inc New was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering National Retail Props (NYSE:NNN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. National Retail Props had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) earned "Neutral" rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NNN’s profit will be $110.62 million for 19.90 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by National Retail Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.