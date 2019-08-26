Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Decreased Carlyle Group LP (CG) Position By $576,054; Golar Lng Limitedhares (GLNG) Shorts Raised By 7.65%

Golar Lng Limitedhares (NASDAQ:GLNG) had an increase of 7.65% in short interest. GLNG’s SI was 8.74M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.65% from 8.12M shares previously. With 990,000 avg volume, 9 days are for Golar Lng Limitedhares (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s short sellers to cover GLNG’s short positions. The SI to Golar Lng Limitedhares’s float is 9.53%. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 58,166 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS; 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – POWER PROJECT WILL GENERATE A FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA OF US$323 MLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, PRIOR TO ANY DISPATCH; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1.74B; 19/03/2018 – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO BECOME CFO, DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased Carlyle Group LP (CG) stake by 66.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 32,003 shares as Carlyle Group LP (CG)’s stock rose 16.34%. The Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc holds 16,424 shares with $300,000 value, down from 48,427 last quarter. Carlyle Group LP now has $7.52B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.05. About 44,722 shares traded. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 0.21% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Carlyle’s Novolex in lead to acquire Newell Brands’ Waddington; 09/05/2018 – NORDIC AVIATION CAPITAL SAID TO ATTRACT INTEREST FROM CARLYLE; 24/04/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP’S DAVID RUBENSTEIN AT WHITE HOUSE STATE DINNER; 11/04/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP – ONTARIO TEACHERS’ PENSION PLAN TO ACQUIRE 40% STAKE IN EUROPEAN CAMPING GROUP (ECG); 01/05/2018 – Carlyle Group Raises $7.7B of Funding in 1Q; 18/05/2018 – Carlyle Group Enters Into Exclusive Negotiations to Acquire HGH Infrared Systems; 17/05/2018 – Carlyle to Lend Homebuilder $225 Million for Canada, U.S. Growth; 26/03/2018 – CARLYLE IS SAID TO WIN AUCTION TO BUY AKZO NOBEL’S ARM: FT; 26/03/2018 – Javier Espinoza: scoop: Carlyle private equity group wins competitive auction for €10bn Akzo unit, largest PE deal in Europe; 28/03/2018 – NCC GROUP PLC NCCG.L – SAYS DISPOSAL PROCESS FOR SOFTWARE TESTING BUSINESS IS ONGOING

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas company, engages in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. The firm operates through Vessel Operations, LNG Trading, FLNG, and Power divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Among 3 analysts covering Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Golar LNG Limited has $2700 highest and $22 lowest target. $25’s average target is 101.94% above currents $12.38 stock price. Golar LNG Limited had 5 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 39.31 million shares or 8.96% less from 43.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Hudock Ltd stated it has 200 shares. Ameriprise reported 29,296 shares. Artemis Management Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 36,289 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Cacti Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 5,000 shares. Glenmede Na has 2,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Gru One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). James Invest Rech reported 650 shares stake. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 24,990 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability reported 59,826 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Manhattan owns 4,050 shares. Moreover, First Republic Investment Mgmt has 0.03% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 325,299 shares. Captrust Finance Advisors holds 0% or 100 shares.