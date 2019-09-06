Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Decreased By $822,030 Its Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Holding; Cipher Capital LP Has Decreased Its Ares Cap (ARCC) Position

Cipher Capital Lp decreased Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) stake by 28.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cipher Capital Lp sold 45,757 shares as Ares Cap Corp (ARCC)’s stock rose 5.03%. The Cipher Capital Lp holds 116,284 shares with $1.99 million value, down from 162,041 last quarter. Ares Cap Corp now has $8.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.91. About 1.39M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased Southside Bancshares Inc (SBSI) stake by 62.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc analyzed 24,910 shares as Southside Bancshares Inc (SBSI)'s stock declined 0.52%. The Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc holds 15,078 shares with $501,000 value, down from 39,988 last quarter. Southside Bancshares Inc now has $1.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $32.95. About 110,459 shares traded or 17.62% up from the average. Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) has risen 0.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SBSI News: 09/03/2018 – Rep. Moore: Investigation Opened into Southside SSA Office Closure; 06/03/2018 Rep. Moore: Rep. Moore Calls for Investigation into Southside SSA Office Closure; 02/05/2018 – Southside Market & Barbeque Announces New Location; 21/05/2018 – Lehigh University, EdR Celebrate Groundbreaking of SouthSide Commons; 20/03/2018 – Ovolo Southside brings a unique theatrical experience to visitors with HKAPA; 08/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority Financial 3/8/2018 3/8/2018; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Southside Elementary Charter School Mon, 3/12/2018, 5:30 PM; 24/04/2018 – Virginia AG: April 24, 2018 – Drug Takeback Day Events to Be Held Across Southside Virginia

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based United Cap Finance Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Regions Corp has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Lenox Wealth Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 884 are owned by Highlander Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Bard Inc reported 22,265 shares stake. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Arete Wealth Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 21,768 shares. Minnesota-based Gradient Limited Company has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Moody Bancorporation Trust Division has invested 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Davenport Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 124,093 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 1.86M shares. Moreover, Pnc Svcs Gru has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 130,054 shares. Bruni J V And Com Com, a Colorado-based fund reported 2.42M shares. Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Com invested in 1.21M shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital has $2000 highest and $19.5000 lowest target. $19.75’s average target is 4.44% above currents $18.91 stock price. Ares Capital had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, August 19. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Reasons to Add Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Ares Capital (ARCC) Up 0.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ares Capital: 8.5% Yield, Stable Income Potential – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Syneos, Carlisle, United Technologies, Ares Capital and Principal Financial – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Add These 5 Stocks With Solid Sales Growth to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $195.77 million for 10.28 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.12% negative EPS growth.

Cipher Capital Lp increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 6,249 shares to 88,602 valued at $7.83 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 32,942 shares and now owns 39,979 shares. Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) was raised too.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $242,413 activity. Shares for $3,464 were bought by BARTLETT STEVE on Monday, April 22. 4,500 Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares with value of $81,045 were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr. ROLL PENELOPE F also bought $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares.

More notable recent Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Southside Bancshares, Inc. announces Stock Repurchase Plan – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Interested In Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)â€™s Upcoming 1.0% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $91,604 activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Sammons John F Jr, worth $49,770. 1,000 shares valued at $33,010 were bought by MORGAN TONY K on Thursday, June 6. $3,013 worth of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) shares were bought by Garrett John Robert.

Analysts await Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.58 per share. SBSI’s profit will be $19.57M for 14.20 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Southside Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.45% EPS growth.