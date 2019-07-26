Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Cut Take (TTWO) Holding; Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) Has 0.95 Sentiment

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.16, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 20 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 21 sold and decreased stock positions in Nuveen Senior Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database reported: 8.27 million shares, down from 8.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen Senior Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 17 Increased: 15 New Position: 5.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased Take (TTWO) stake by 28.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 4,984 shares as Take (TTWO)’s stock rose 16.65%. The Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc holds 12,783 shares with $1.21M value, down from 17,767 last quarter. Take now has $13.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.11% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $122.96. About 1.61 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 2.01% of its portfolio in Nuveen Senior Income Fund for 256,900 shares. Q Global Advisors Llc owns 130,649 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, E&G Advisors Lp has 0.27% invested in the company for 105,600 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.26% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 1.06 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.85. About 95,605 shares traded. Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) has declined 9.16% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $225.88 million. It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. It has a 60.31 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Among 5 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Take-Two Interactive had 13 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, January 30 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by BMO Capital Markets.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased Ishares Tr (IWC) stake by 12,266 shares to 38,410 valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1. It also upped United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 35,781 shares and now owns 373,635 shares. Ishares Tr was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has 123,850 shares. Moreover, One Trading Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 35,801 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares invested in 15,883 shares. Sit Invest Assocs Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.57% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 8,300 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc stated it has 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Westpac Bk Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Van Eck Corporation holds 8,217 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). The Illinois-based First Tru Lp has invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Valinor Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 5.56% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 1.12 million shares. Dana Invest Advisors Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 25,121 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Com has 11,770 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 EPS, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.