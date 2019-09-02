Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR); Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Shareholder West Family Investments Has Upped Its Holding by $1.35 Million

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) by 94.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 10,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The institutional investor held 22,433 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 11,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $76.65. About 160,430 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 150,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The institutional investor held 335,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 185,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.82. About 145,584 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 54.04% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 127,720 shares to 250,949 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold SMLP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 27.32 million shares or 4.43% less from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gru Llc holds 0% or 132,370 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 76,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust invested in 180 shares or 0% of the stock. 47,765 are held by Susquehanna International Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. 484,891 are held by Jpmorgan Chase And. Arrow Ltd Llc holds 0.17% or 42,852 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 20,102 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Fort Washington Inv Oh has invested 0.02% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 6,298 shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 18,688 shares. Brookfield Asset Management holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 3.11M shares. Van Eck holds 70,493 shares. Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 33,932 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold LAMR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 79.57 million shares or 2.68% less from 81.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 14,564 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Regent Mngmt Ltd, Kentucky-based fund reported 7,490 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 37,630 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Aperio Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 24,485 shares. Edgemoor has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Scout Investments owns 234,727 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 470,684 shares. 128,306 are held by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Fairview Cap Invest Mngmt Lc has 51,071 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Company owns 66,893 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 40 shares. Schroder Invest Management Grp holds 862,898 shares. 19,745 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa.