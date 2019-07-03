Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Boosted General Dynamics (GD) Holding; Water Asset Management Has Raised Its Position in Artesian Resources (ARTNA) as Shares Declined

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 13,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,094 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.96 million, up from 92,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $183.57. About 835,701 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics Inked a $40.75-a-Share Deal to Buy CSRA Last Month; 03/04/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: The Bidding War is Over: General Dynamics Completes CSRA Buy & Creates Government’s Largest Tech; 20/03/2018 – GD TO USE LOAN TO FOR GEN. CORP PURPOSES INCL. DEAL FINANCING; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Dividend to 93c Vs. 84c; 12/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS WINS $696 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics to Proceed With All Cash Offer to Acquire CSRA; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 On Final Approach For Type Certification; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS AWARDED U.S. ARMY CONTRACT W/UP TO $300M VALUE; 18/03/2018 – CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH A SYNDICATED $7.5 BLN, 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Artesian Resources Corp (ARTNA) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 13,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 81,229 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, up from 68,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Artesian Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.28M market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.47. About 2,901 shares traded. Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) has declined 6.33% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTNA News: 02/05/2018 – Artesian Resources 1Q EPS 37c; 10/05/2018 – ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP – AGREEMENT ALLOWS FOR A MATURITY PERIOD OF 20 YEARS AND A FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 5.12% PER ANNUM FOR THE BOND; 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance lll Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 Abattis Signs LOI with Canadian Artesian Ice, Bottlers of Clearly Canadian products, to Manufacture CBD-infused Mineral Water; 06/04/2018 – Artesian Resources Corporation 2017 Annual Report Available Electronically to Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – DJ Artesian Resources Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARTNA); 29/03/2018 – 49FV: Artesian Finance III Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Artesian Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – Artesian Resources Raises Dividend to 23.87c; 17/05/2018 – Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc. breaks ground on its Northern Sussex Regional Water Recharge Facility

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $398,448 activity.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Award-Winning Gulfstream G600 To Make International Paris Air Show Debut – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why United Technologies Needs the Merger With Raytheon – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “General Dynamics NASSCO to Christen and Launch Largest Containership Built in San Diego – PRNewswire” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.: An Aerospace Company With Upward Margins – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $24.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AOM) by 74,552 shares to 79,271 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,055 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

