Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Boosted By $402,828 Its Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Holding; PREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL ORDINARY SHAR (PRVCF) SI Decreased By 96.4%

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) stake by 46.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc acquired 33,569 shares as Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc holds 106,164 shares with $1.33M value, up from 72,595 last quarter. Flexion Therapeutics Inc now has $458.59 million valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.17. About 685,279 shares traded or 20.42% up from the average. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Annual Meeting 2018; 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC – ARKOWITZ SUCCEEDS FREDERICK DRISCOLL; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss $137.5M; 16/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 56% to 21 Days; 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.10; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXN); 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $225,372 activity. $50,009 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) was bought by Clayman Michael D. on Tuesday, March 12. 8,000 shares were bought by MERRIFIELD C ANN, worth $101,120 on Thursday, May 23. Arkowitz David also bought $27,627 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) on Friday, May 31. The insider COLELLA SAMUEL D bought $21,480.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FLXN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 1.44 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cortina Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.27% or 346,457 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.22 million shares. Moreover, Alpine Woods Capital Lc has 0.03% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp stated it has 47,851 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Missouri-based Century Incorporated has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Northern Tru Corporation holds 447,464 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Snow Cap Mgmt Lp owns 70,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Redmile Limited Liability Company invested in 21,630 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voya Inv Management Ltd reported 14,280 shares. Nomura Hldgs holds 0% or 42,838 shares. Carroll Inc holds 2,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alps owns 91,439 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 56,200 are owned by California Employees Retirement System. Ubs Asset Americas reported 10,158 shares.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWO) stake by 23,582 shares to 140,017 valued at $7.01 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IEUR) stake by 19,155 shares and now owns 46,820 shares. First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSL) was reduced too.