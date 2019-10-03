Raymond James Financial (RJF) Valuation Declined While Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Cut by $4.08 Million Its Holding; Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Shareholder Ares Management Has Decreased Position by $1.78 Million as Market Value Declined

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 296,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 869,601 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.24 million, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Capital Investment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $330.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8. About 485,854 shares traded or 31.37% up from the average. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) has risen 0.17% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BKCC News: 02/05/2018 – BKCC 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 16C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. : Chairman James Keenan Appointed CEO; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 4Q TOTAL ASSETS $799.9M; 02/05/2018 – BlackRock Capital Invt 2Q Loss/Shr 1c; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Keenan Succeeds Michael Zugay as CEO for BCIC; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Net Asset Value $7.83/Sahre at Dec. 31; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Marshall Merriman Will Become Vice Chmn; 02/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 1C

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 23.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 48,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The hedge fund held 154,799 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.09M, down from 203,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $78.2. About 1.77 million shares traded or 89.13% up from the average. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Analysts await BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. BKCC’s profit will be $10.33 million for 8.00 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 18.45% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.68 per share. RJF’s profit will be $276.31 million for 9.82 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.56% EPS growth.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $569.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Ins Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 205,205 shares to 838,386 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 78,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).