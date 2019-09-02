Raymond James Financial (RJF) to pay $0.34 on Oct 15, 2019; Shorts at SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD ORDINARY SHARE (SHECF) Raised By 21.31%

Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) is expected to pay $0.34 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:RJF) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.34 dividend. Raymond James Financial Inc’s current price of $78.51 translates into 0.43% yield. Raymond James Financial Inc’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $78.51. About 531,885 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:SHECF) had an increase of 21.31% in short interest. SHECF’s SI was 179,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 21.31% from 148,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1799 days are for SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:SHECF)’s short sellers to cover SHECF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.25% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $100.1. About 2,200 shares traded or 60.82% up from the average. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECF) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.62 billion. The firm operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other divisions. It has a 11.13 P/E ratio. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Raymond James Financial, Inc. shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors holds 70 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chatham Capital Group holds 0.13% or 6,225 shares. United Automobile Association stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Westwood Holdings Gp holds 0.01% or 12,599 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Co has 41,006 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 1,155 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc holds 280,500 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd reported 0.02% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 147,938 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Connable Office accumulated 0.07% or 4,224 shares. Camarda Financial Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 7 shares. 682,234 are owned by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Howe And Rusling Incorporated invested in 19 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Raymond James Financial has $96 highest and $9200 lowest target. $93.75’s average target is 19.41% above currents $78.51 stock price. Raymond James Financial had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) rating on Friday, April 5. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $94 target. The stock of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 15.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride , semiconductor silicon wafers, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company has market cap of $42.10 billion. It offers PVC for use in window profiles, plastic greenhouses, siding materials, and electric lines coating materials, as well as PVC pipes and conduits; caustic soda for use in paper and pulp, soap and detergents, waste water treatment, and alumina; methanol; and chloromethane. It has a 14.96 P/E ratio. The firm also provides semiconductor silicon wafers that are used as substrate materials in personal computers, smartphones, and televisions, as well as automobiles; and compound semiconductor products for use in outdoor displays, traffic lights, in-vehicle stop lamps, sensor light sources, etc.