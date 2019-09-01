Raymond James Financial (RJF) to pay $0.34 on Oct 15, 2019; Proofpoint (PFPT) Sellers Increased By 25.64% Their Shorts

Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) is expected to pay $0.34 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:RJF) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.34 dividend. Raymond James Financial Inc’s current price of $78.51 translates into 0.43% yield. Raymond James Financial Inc’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $78.51. About 531,885 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) had an increase of 25.64% in short interest. PFPT’s SI was 1.04 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 25.64% from 829,100 shares previously. With 534,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)’s short sellers to cover PFPT’s short positions. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $113.61. About 652,088 shares traded or 10.97% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 24/04/2018 – Wombat Security’s Beyond the Phish® Report Shows That Protecting Confidential Information Remains No. 1 Problem Area for End Users; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service well-known provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.37 billion. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service well-known provider outage.

Among 5 analysts covering Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Proofpoint has $145 highest and $9500 lowest target. $130.33’s average target is 14.72% above currents $113.61 stock price. Proofpoint had 11 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, June 24. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Wedbush. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Proofpoint, Inc. shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 169,021 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 357,495 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Victory Management stated it has 0.11% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). The Minnesota-based Foundry Prtn Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has 7,233 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr accumulated 3,507 shares or 0% of the stock. Polar Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.55% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Vanguard Gru holds 4.97M shares. Bluestein R H & Communications invested in 2,500 shares. Massachusetts Finance Services Ma holds 0.01% or 170,429 shares. Brown Advisory reported 1,640 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 42,826 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt L P has 0.01% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 7,150 shares. Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 464 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa reported 0.18% stake.

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.62 billion. The firm operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other divisions. It has a 11.13 P/E ratio. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties.

Among 3 analysts covering Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Raymond James Financial has $96 highest and $9200 lowest target. $93.75’s average target is 19.41% above currents $78.51 stock price. Raymond James Financial had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, April 5. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup.