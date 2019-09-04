Raymond James Financial (RJF) to pay $0.34 on Oct 15, 2019; DIXONS CARPHONE PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNI (DSITF) Shorts Increased By 1.9%

Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) is expected to pay $0.34 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:RJF) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.34 dividend. Raymond James Financial Inc’s current price of $76.92 translates into 0.44% yield. Raymond James Financial Inc’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $76.92. About 770,095 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust

DIXONS CARPHONE PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNI (OTCMKTS:DSITF) had an increase of 1.9% in short interest. DSITF’s SI was 524,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.9% from 515,000 shares previously. With 33,500 avg volume, 16 days are for DIXONS CARPHONE PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNI (OTCMKTS:DSITF)’s short sellers to cover DSITF’s short positions. It closed at $1.33 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: UK & Ireland, Nordics, Southern Europe, and Connected World Services . It currently has negative earnings. It offers various services and products in the United Kingdom and Ireland, including mobile handsets and other connected devices under the Carphone Warehouse brand; electrical and telecommunications products under the CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brand; computing services and products to business to business clients under the PC World Business name; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Knowhow brand, as well as repairs and support services for Carphone Warehouse and Phone House under the Geek Squad brand name.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Raymond James Financial, Inc. shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Raymond James Financial has $96 highest and $9200 lowest target. $93.75’s average target is 21.88% above currents $76.92 stock price. Raymond James Financial had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of RJF in report on Monday, April 15 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, April 5 with “Outperform”.

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.37 billion. The firm operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other divisions. It has a 10.9 P/E ratio. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties.