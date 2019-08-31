Raymond James Financial (RJF) Stock Declined While Oakbrook Investments Upped Holding; Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Position Maintained by Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 123.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 6,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 11,870 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 5,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $210.51. About 1.02 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) by 88.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 6,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 13,110 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 6,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $78.51. About 518,025 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $359.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Etf (VGT) by 1,730 shares to 49,163 shares, valued at $9.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Defa Etf (DWM) by 6,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,647 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Minimum Volatility (EFAV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Lp owns 6,205 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Shine Advisory has 0% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Da Davidson & Co stated it has 0.02% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.07% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,640 shares. 1,503 are owned by Edgestream Lp. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.06% or 45,735 shares. 6,212 are owned by Gam Holding Ag. Moreover, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance has 0% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 14,162 shares. James Investment Incorporated reported 490 shares. Moreover, Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 1,011 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 14,407 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.05% or 153,775 shares. Ardevora Asset Llp holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 160,908 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers reported 0.06% stake.

