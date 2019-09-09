Raymond James Financial (RJF) Stock Declined While Congress Asset Management Company Boosted Position by $739,920; Highlander Capital Management Has Lowered Lakeland Bancorp Com (LBAI) Stake by $329,000

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 9,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.95M, up from 997,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $80.56. About 689,641 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc Com (LBAI) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 137,727 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, down from 161,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $748.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.68. About 87,163 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 16.85% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI)

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 66,211 shares to 700,257 shares, valued at $60.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 5,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,012 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 18,906 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 5,568 were accumulated by Saturna Cap Corp. Globeflex Cap LP holds 10,811 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America De owns 1.10 million shares. 54,996 were reported by Citigroup. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). The Georgia-based Advisory Llc has invested 0% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Parkwood Limited Liability Co invested in 0.94% or 59,420 shares. Moreover, Sabal Trust Company has 0.07% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 9,912 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability reported 3,138 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 31,762 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). D E Shaw And owns 149,321 shares. Svcs Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold LBAI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.62% more from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 66,331 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 37,827 shares. 59,816 are held by Jpmorgan Chase And Co. Art Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Voya Investment Management Limited holds 20,429 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 594,722 shares. Northern Trust Corp has invested 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 2.32 million shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Mcrae Capital Management Inc holds 2.06% or 331,156 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 1,937 shares. Bridgeway accumulated 0.04% or 195,290 shares.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,900 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 27,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,630 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

