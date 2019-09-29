Raymond James Financial (RJF) Shareholder Rr Partners LP Has Cut Position as Valuation Declined; Horrell Capital Management Has Lifted Nokia Spon Adr (NOK) Position by $1.25 Million

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NOK) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 900,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.51 million, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nokia Corp Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.04. About 20.19M shares traded or 5.08% up from the average. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 02/05/2018 – NOKIA IN TALKS TO SELL DIGITAL HEALTH OPS TO ERIC CARREEL; 28/03/2018 – Ericsson says well on track to reach cost savings target by mid-2018; 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires U.S. software supplier SpaceTime Insight; 09/04/2018 – NOKIA : Nokia, ranked #1 in China Mobile central bid, will provide transport network to support data center interconnect and future 5G services; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Underlying Reasons For Soft Networks Margins Are Temporary, 1Q Not The New Normal, Will Rebound in Coming Quarters; 22/03/2018 – Nokia has filed its annual Form 20-F for 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and published its “Nokia in 2017; 29/03/2018 – NOKIA ENDS TALKS WITH STAFF IN FINLAND, CUTS 353 JOBS; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: 5G Roll-Outs in N Amer This Yr, Other Geographies in 2019; 21/03/2018 – Arch-rivals Ericsson and Nokia enter final lap of the race to 5G; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Misses 1Q Earnings Forecasts — Earnings Review

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 4,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 636,462 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.81 million, down from 640,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $83.87. About 1.06 million shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold RJF shares while 140 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 92.55 million shares or 2.04% less from 94.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel owns 208,832 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. 55,926 were accumulated by Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 63,089 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 29,118 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Prudential Financial invested in 0.03% or 226,506 shares. 280,639 were reported by Neuberger Berman Grp Lc. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 5,061 shares. Proshare Limited Com holds 0.02% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) or 30,237 shares. Principal Financial Gru holds 0.02% or 201,425 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.19% or 600,000 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na owns 3,114 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc holds 0.04% or 284,594 shares in its portfolio. World Asset holds 0.03% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) or 8,083 shares.

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 18.45% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.68 per share. RJF’s profit will be $276.30 million for 10.54 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.56% EPS growth.