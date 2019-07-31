Raymond James Financial (RJF) Shareholder Oakbrook Investments Increased Holding; Eagle Ridge Investment Management Stake in Principal Finl Group (PFG) Has Lifted as Stock Price Rose

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 120.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 84,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,968 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73 million, up from 69,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $58.95. About 191,369 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 7.33% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $1.40, EST. $1.35; 23/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Principal Expands Financial Wellness Re; 07/03/2018 – Principal® Kicks-Off National Effort to Boost Low Business Succession Planning; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS AUM $423.8B FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS MARCH 31; 22/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore research alert on Principal Financial Group Inc; 08/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Designates CEO Craig A. Wheeler as Principal Fincl Officer, Principal Accounting Officer; 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS – BOARD ELECTED CHRISTOPHER WATT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER & PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER UNTIL CFO IS NAMED; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s, Which Continues to Search for Successor to CFO, Designates Controller Michael S. Crimmins as Principal Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) by 88.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 6,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,110 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 6,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $81.35. About 108,312 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.16% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.59% the S&P500.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,925 shares to 16,550 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Lc has 478 shares. New York-based Lazard Asset has invested 0% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.04% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Palladium Ptnrs Llc invested in 7,580 shares. Ferguson Wellman Management reported 9,078 shares. National Pension Ser owns 363,924 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associates reported 1.07M shares stake. Beacon Finance Gru reported 63,670 shares stake. Cwm Ltd Llc accumulated 704 shares or 0% of the stock. Nomura Asset Management holds 101,398 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 359,486 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co Na has 274,160 shares. Fincl Serv accumulated 244 shares. Dt Investment Prtnrs Lc invested in 74,981 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma owns 0% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 2,240 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Lc accumulated 0.03% or 25,654 shares. Moreover, Huntington National Bank has 0.01% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 8,645 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 525,328 shares. Amica Retiree Trust owns 702 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Bb&T Corp invested in 0.01% or 5,987 shares. Franklin holds 0% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 3,192 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt has 175,097 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Co LP reported 171,260 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership stated it has 15,786 shares. 106,321 were reported by Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp. Jacobs Levy Equity invested 0.18% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Hbk Investments LP has 0.06% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). National Pension owns 0.06% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 179,173 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 82,856 shares.

