Raymond James Financial (RJF) Shareholder Macquarie Group LTD Has Cut Position by $933,600; Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Maintains Holding in Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 11,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 283,612 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.81M, down from 295,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $86.1. About 543,305 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.16% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.59% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline (PBA) by 41.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 509,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.54M, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 375,720 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO’S OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE ORGANIZED BY 3 DIVISIONS: PIPELINES, FACILITIES AND MARKETING & NEW VENTURES; 07/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Voting Results from 2018 Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – THE $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: Pembina Pipeline Min. C$500m Offering of 10Y, 30Y Debt; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – APPROVED A 5.6 PCT INCREASE IN ITS MONTHLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.18 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.19 PER COMMON SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR, EST. C$0.19; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 45,204 shares to 995,224 shares, valued at $10.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Rlty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 81,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,660 shares, and cut its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP reported 2,604 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Eaton Vance holds 682,234 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,000 shares. Elk Creek Ltd reported 0.31% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 63,871 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Investors Ltd holds 0.02% or 53,330 shares. 254,191 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Tower Research Cap (Trc) reported 4,135 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp owns 182,636 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Carroll Financial Assoc invested in 0.03% or 4,575 shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 14,501 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF).