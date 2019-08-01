Raymond James Financial (RJF) Shareholder Buckhead Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $1.45 Million as Stock Declined; As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Shares Declined, Holder Maple Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.10 Million

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 63.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 18,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The hedge fund held 46,755 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, up from 28,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $80.22. About 277,303 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 8,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 91,307 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, down from 99,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $110.54. About 1.54 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 23/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Mahony Will Continue in Position Through Aug. 31, Successor Named at Later Date; 15/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 24/04/2018 – $LLY -3% -; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares were bought by Smiley Joshua L. Zulueta Alfonso G also sold $480,000 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust Company holds 0.1% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 7,277 shares. Blackrock owns 0.35% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 61.08M shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Campbell Newman Asset Management Incorporated reported 91,116 shares stake. Zacks Inv Mgmt holds 84,842 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated owns 0.1% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 8,147 shares. 13,346 are owned by Eqis Mgmt Inc. Spectrum Mngmt Grp Inc Inc invested in 1,252 shares. Papp L Roy & Assocs holds 0.05% or 1,963 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has 13,803 shares. Bollard Grp Lc holds 1.67% or 341,014 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Blue Chip Partners accumulated 2,467 shares. Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Limited Liability has invested 0% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Partnervest Advisory Svcs Llc invested in 0.09% or 1,605 shares.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,146 shares to 85,640 shares, valued at $16.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 13,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,757 shares to 25,815 shares, valued at $5.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,400 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.