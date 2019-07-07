Raymond James Financial (RJF) Share Value Rose While Employees Retirement System Of Texas Cut Stake by $4.08 Million; Capital Planning Advisors Maintains Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 66.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 51,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $85.61. About 453,895 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.16% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.59% the S&P500.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,938 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 18,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 6.32M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer was particularly impressed with the J.P. Morgan’s return on equity, which came in at 15 percent in the first quarter; 10/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Rothschild Global, ANZ, DBO Partners; 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT RAISES BAM SHORT POSITION TO 1.04%: AFM; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FIRMWIDE FY2018 ADJUSTED EXPENSE OF ABOUT $63B, INCLUDING THE $1.2B IMPACT OF THE REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 21/05/2018 – THE ROHATYN GROUP ACQUIRES J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties Sells Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase for $140M; 08/03/2018 – GoPro won’t be snapping selfies with a merger partner anytime soon. The struggling action-camera maker has failed to attract the serious interest of any bidders after hiring JPMorgan last year to explore a possible sale, two sources told The Post

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has 0.44% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 48,898 shares. Reliance Of Delaware has 76,577 shares. 34,964 are owned by Trustco Financial Bank Corp N Y. Aviance Partners Ltd Liability Co stated it has 35,300 shares. Duff & Phelps Inv Management accumulated 0.05% or 35,565 shares. 75,000 are owned by Msd Limited Partnership. Cibc Natl Bank Usa reported 0.54% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Roffman Miller Inc Pa holds 280,116 shares or 3.23% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory accumulated 2.70 million shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) holds 41,898 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Swift Run Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 2,315 shares. Alleghany De holds 4.81% or 1.00 million shares in its portfolio. Crystal Rock Cap Mgmt has invested 4.95% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Callahan Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 131,255 shares or 2.47% of all its holdings. First Financial Corporation In has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 15,139 shares to 7,600 shares, valued at $473,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 4,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,083 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. 1,700 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $1.40 million were sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by BACON ASHLEY. $1.96 million worth of stock was sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. Petno Douglas B had sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22 million on Tuesday, January 29.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 103,316 shares to 370,202 shares, valued at $21.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).